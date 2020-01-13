Chris Johnz fires Khalifa Aganaga as his manager

By Paul Waiswa

Singer Chris Johnz who was signed under Kalifah Aganaga’s Bad Character record label late last year has come out to announce to the public how he is no longer affiliated to the label.

According to Chris Johnz, Aganaga breached the contract a thing that has forced him to quit the label, it is said that Aganaga never properly accounted for some money from Chris Johnz’ recent countrywide shows, declaring less money on every show had become a habit until when Chris Johnz couldn’t take it anymore.

However, this is not the first termination as the industry has experience several termination amongst different stakeholders. Now that Aganaga first terminated his with manager Emma Carols, the dice has turned to his label too thus seeing Johnz quit the label.