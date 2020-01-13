Cindy consults fans on concert fees

By Derrick Asaba

You may not blame her for putting it up to the fans to suggest on what fares the concert should base on, probably because she values her fans much and thus would go by their say perhaps.

This is the self-proclaimed ‘King herself’, Cinderella Sanyu alias Cindy Sanyu. She took to her social media sites a quest on what money her fans would be comfortable paying for both ordinary and VIP tickets ahead of her second concert dubbed ‘Boom party concert’.

“I don’t know what else to tell you, all I can think of is 7th March at Cricket Oval. By the way, how much would you be comfortable paying for an ordinary ticket? What about a VIP ticket…,” She wrote.

Days before, Cindy had also asked her followers on their ideas for a suitable venue. She later revealed in a video that Serena Hotel and Hotel Africana which seemed the most suggested were unfortunately unavailable for the stipulated date and therefore agreed on Lugogo Cricket Oval as the event’s venue.

Cindy is bound to make history if all goes on successfully as planned to be the first Uganda female artiste to host a concert at Cricket oval. However, some of her fans were complaining on the venue’s dark perception of thieves. Her last concert was in 2017 held at Imperial Royale Hotel.

Cindy has since had a successful career since she quit Blu*3 for a solo career. Some of the songs to her name are; Mungu bwasalawo, Ayokyayokya, One and only, Zalawo, Boom Party, Run this City, Amateeka, Bintabula, Na Wewe, Party among other songs.