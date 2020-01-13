Fik Fameica goes international again

By Hussein Kiganda.

The year 2020 might become another massive one for Ugandan rapper Fik Fameica. Like he did it last year with artists from other countries, he may be trying the same move this year since he has recorded another song with Tanzania’s songbird Vanessa Mdee, Nyashinski and Fully focus in a banger called ,”Rush” The song is already filling the airwaves with vibe on many radio stations.

His song “Omu Bwati” with Patoranking and another with Joe Boy must have won him enough recognition from the audience outside Uganda. We are yet to see if he will maintain his speed for the whole year.