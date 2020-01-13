MC Kats checks into Rehab

By Paul Waiswa

IT all started as rumour that King of the Mic had a mental break down. He later fled the country to the diaspora and cleared air that he met with a nurse who did some check-ups and indicated he was mentally ok. However, the public mostly his fanatics could not easily comply to his statements.

With too much concern about his health status and raising his head up to reveal he was doing drugs after being diagnosed positive with HIV/Aids and Pneumonia, celebrated events emcee and TV personality Edwin Katamba aka MC Kats has finally been taken into rehabilitation to attain the necessary health assistance and composure so as to regain his usual living.

The breaking news has been unwrapped by his fellow employee at Next Media Tuff B, the host of the weekly Saturday celebrity entertainment edition dubbed NBS KURT revealing how the stubborn Kats had accepted the rehabilitation offer fully paid up by well-wisher.

“MC Kats has been taken into rehab and its a well wisher on this one,” Revealed Tuff B during his Saturday afternoon NBS KURT show.