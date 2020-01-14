We sing Parte after Parte daily – Nigeria’s Ketchup

By Galiwango Nsubuga

Nigerian singer Ketchup was in town over the weekend for a performance that gave Ugandan party animals another up-close affair with the voice behind some of their favourite club bangers.

Nigerian music makes a good percentage of bangers in Ugandan discotheques. So whenever a Nigerian singer comes around, chances are high Ugandan partiers would want to share the experience.

Patrons to whom January blues are nothing, turned up at Club Guvnor in Industrial area, Kampala on Friday night to groove the weekend a way.

Typical of night club events, the traffic was low in the early hours of the evening. The audience would grow as the night grew old. Early birds enjoyed mixes from various dejaays as they imbibed drinks.

Like his name, Ketchup was the spice of night. To make his presence felt, a few minutes into 2:00am, he came on stage with his hit, Pam Pam, at screaming reception.

The ecstatic fans hit the dance floor, as he took them through a repertoire of dancehall tracks including Mama, Holy Mic and Enjoy Yourself.

At the Ciroc French Vanilla event, Ketchup surprised revellers when he requested the deejay to play Big Trill’s Parte After Parte, on which he mimed as the thrilled audience sang along.

“I want East Africa to know that Parte After Parte is the best song in Africa,” he said.

Fans had an up-close as they took selfies with the artiste while performing. He also performed his remix of Vinka’s Chips na Ketchup. Today, night clubs never get dry of celebrations. There was a birthday in the house, and the festivity was shared among revellers.