Flavia Tumusiime, Andrew Kabuura mark first wedding anniversary

By Ahmad Muto

Media personalities Flavia Tumusiime and Andrew Kabuura who got married about 12 months ago, marked their first wedding anniversary on January 12. On social media, they shared about their happiness together and how excited they are together.

Kabuura shared a black and white photo of his parents who got married in 1979 alongside theirs from 2019 calling it his real goals.

He captioned the grid: “My real goals. My parents in 1979, and us in 2019, a year later, I am more excited about doing life with you forever. Happy #oneyearanniversary.”

His wife, Flavia Tumusiime quoted the tweet with: “Happy anniversary love. Cheers to God first and growing together in every way.”

However, one thing that is not clear is when they are becoming three because that is the kind of energy African parents are known for after a wedding.