KCCA FC star graduates

By Patricia Turyahebwa.

Self proclaimed master of defence at Lugogo based club KCCA FC Peter Magambo is among the few stars who have graduated from Makerere University in the ongoing 70th graduation ceremony apart from Remas’ hubby Hamza Ssebunya.

Magambo who plays in defence at KCCA FC has attained a Bachelor’s degree in Real estate Business management at Makerere University of Business school.

According to Magero Moses The public relations officer at KCCA FC, Magambo is now an educated sports man.

“Magambos’ excellence doesn’t only stop in the pitch but also in class as KCCA FC management we congratulate him and now that he has attained his bachelor’s degree,he is no longer a master of defence but a professor of defence.”Magero said.