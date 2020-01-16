KIU Titans secure fitting jerseys for 2020

By Julius Senyimba

Worldwide, basketball playing outfits have been evolving with time from tight, to baggy, then to fitting ones.

Back home, we have been two editions backwards as jerseys would only fit big men and see pointing and shooting guards look like as if an egg wrapped in two chapattis.

Well, for Kampala International University Titans basketball club, that is history for the past decade as they shipped in the latest versions on the market complete with stockings unlike in the past when each player would improvise.

“Introducing our new kits,” the Pride of Kansanga unveiled on their official twitter account today (Wednesday).

Well, the pictures they shared also had uniform sneakers and if they do pull it off as it is, then it would be a big challenge-cum-trend other clubs have to take on like yesterday.

In the other news, the ladies side, Rangers, outfit was not unveiled despite them performing better than the boys as they settled for bronze after seeing off KCCA Leopards in the 3rd place game.