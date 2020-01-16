Naava Grey secures an ambassadorial role with GGWCup East Africa

By Derrick Asaba

Singer Asha Naava Zziwa alias Naava Grey is all smiles after acquiring an ambassadorial title recently with Global Goals World Cup East Africa (GGWCup) 2020. She revealed this on her Facebook page recently.

“So grateful to be chosen among the Ambassadors for Global goals world cup East Africa scheduled to take place on 8th March 2020 at KCCA Star times stadium, Lugogo. My goal being, ‘GOOD HEALTH & WELLBEING,” she wrote.

GGWCup is an all-women 5v5 football tournament and the winning team is the team that combines sensational and creative activism with football most spectacular.

To qualify as a team, you have to choose one of the 17 UN Global Goals to play and take action for. Teams and partners from all over East Africa are invited to join this event and celebrate the power of sports for the Global Goals.

****END****