Rema celebrates Dr Hamza Sebunya’s graduation

By Paul Waiswa

Rema showered her husband Dr. Hamuza Ssebunya with more love after he graduated with a bachelors in medicine and Surgery. The 70th Makerere University graduation ceremony was held yesterday and among those that graduated was none other than Rema’s hubby Hamzah Ssebunya…

Sebunya arrived at the time when the Prime Minister was addressing those that had just graduated interrupting his speech in the process as many were at the time shouting his name and Rema’s.

Rema revealed that Dr. Sebunya’s graduation was an answer to her prayers (Photo: Instagram)

“My dream came true…Ono Clear tutuluntuntuuuuu…” Rema celebrated the moment away using her latest song ‘Clear’ before reminding her fans that on Valentine’s day, she will be performing live at Hotel Africana.

Fellow artists like Iryn Namubiru and Hellen Lukoma were happy for her.

Rema was so excited that she took some photos pics of her hubby and having achieved this, the ‘Lean on Me’ singer says she will have to resume her studies to she will soon go back to campus and complete the Degree course that she left midway while at Kyambogo University after music had taken most of her time.