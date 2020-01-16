Salvado, Muhangi, Rema clash on concert date

By Ahmad Muto

City comedians Alex Muhangi and Patrick Salvado, who have in many cases been reported to harbour bad feelings towards each other, but always downplayed it, might have reached a point where they cannot hide it anymore.

From Salvado also putting up a comedy night after the success of Muhangi’s, they have now announced the same date, same entry fees for their concerts that will be just a few metres apart.

Muhangi will be flying in Nigerian singer Paul Okoye formerly of P Square and a bunch of comedians at Lugogo Cricket Oval while Salvado will be at Kololo Airstrip hosting his Africa Laughs with a number of comedians from Kenya’s Eric Omondi to Congo’s Eddie Kadi.

It is said Muhangi “fell” on Salvado’s date because he had announced earlier.

But singer Rema Namakula has also organised one on the same date at Hotel Africana which is also within the neighbourhood.