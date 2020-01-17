Singer Ronald Mayinja finally graduates

By Paul Waiswa

A FEW days after seeing Singer Rema Namakula’s dimples filled with joy and happiness after her hubby’s Academic completion that saw him achieve a Bachelor in Medicine and surgery, another singer has hit the podium to full fill the adage that Education is the key to success. Not to look like Rema who is opting to go back for her course completion, the man himself Mayinja has won his academic battle.

Among the Makerere University grandaunts is singer and aspiring Gomba West MP Ronald Mayinja with a bachelor’s of Arts in social sciences. Mayinja decided to go back to University with the aim of developing his political career, a dream that has finally come true.