Queen Bella’s Father passes on

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer, Bella Ndagire a.k.a Queen Bella who sang “dodo” has lost her father. Her father, William Sembajjwe, who is said to have been a retired civil engineer at KCC before the advancement to KCCA, suffered from a stroke which eventually led to a respiratory failure according to Bella.

Bella told Kampala Sun that she was indeed heartbroken because her father was a very valuable person to her since he supported her till she got done with her education.

“It is indeed a very big blow since my father has been very valuable to me. He supported me till I got done with education,” She said.

She also hinted that at first, her father never wanted her to dive into music but rather wanted her to study and to have a good health. When she got done with education, her father became more relaxed on her and let her follow her dreams.

“He was at first against my music, but when I graduated he let me follow me dreams. Education and health were his priority. He very much wanted me to study and I did…,” she said in sadness.