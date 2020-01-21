Ziza Bafana releases maiden song under new management

By Hussein Kiganda

The panic that the self proclaimed katonda wa ragga, Ziza Bafana has been in is unexplainable. From one management to the other, Ziza ran from manager Roja to other managements and now finally to Masika management, which is headed by a lady called Masika.

To prove his worth back into the industry, he has released a new song with its video called, “ndiisa mpola” which is making round on almost all the media houses at the moment.

People are waiting to see if he will make more songs that are as big as batufitina, no lie, nazaala, friendly match, akalulu and many others.

Some funny comments on social media have been mocking him up in comparison of his new management with his former management which has built Spice Diana such big that he has even made a successful concert last Friday.