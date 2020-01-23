By Hussein Kiganda

Ziza Bafana has hopped from one management to another. Ziza ran from manager Roger to other managers and now finally to Masika management, headed by a woman called Masika.

Ziza has released a song, along with a video, called Ndiisa mpola. People are waiting to see if he will make more songs as big as Batufitina, No lie, Nazaala, Friendly match and Akalulu.

Some on social media have been mocking him for leaving Roger who built Spice Diana into such a big brand that she held a successful concert last Friday.