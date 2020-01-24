Vipers fc sacks coach Golola

By Patricia Turyahebwa.

Vipers FC head coach Edward Golola together with his entire technical bench have been shown an exit door.

The incident came after the Venoms were eliminated from the ongoing Stanbic Uganda cup by Kajjansi United at Mutesa II Stadium Wankulukuku.

The decision was confirmed by the club website.”Vipers sports club announces that the head coach Edward Golola and his entire technical team have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect.”

Edward Golola (left) was relieved of his duties

According to the club website the caretaker technical team will be appointed until the end of the current season as the club looks forward to recruit a new full time head coach.

This is not the first time Golola is sacked from Vipers he has been currently serving his third stint at the club .

He took over from Micheal Nam Ouma whose contract expired at the start of the 2019/2020 season.

Golola leaves the venoms in the first position on the StarTimes Uganda premier league log with four points clear ahead of the second placed KCCA FC.