I need help to quit smoking habit – MC Kats

Troubled MC Kats (Edwin Katamba) has for professional help in his quest to quit smoking.

Through a video clip shared on social media, MC Kats explains that he is fed up of using nicotine gum as he reasons that it makes his gums ache. He goes on to beg for nicotine patch as he finds it more suitable for his cure.

I have a problem, I want to quit smoking completely. However, I don’t want nicotine gum cause it makes my teeth gums pain. But if I can get some packs of nicotine patch they will be of great help to me. I used them in rehab and I could go at least a day without smoking ” he begged