Emma Carlos questions Bebe Cool’s relevance

By Paul Mayambala

Talent manager Emma Carlos Mulondo has attacked singer Bebe Cool; questioning his relevance to the industry

His ire stems from the fact that despite being an influential stake holder, Bebe Cool is dealing in trivial things.

Mulondo’s post stressed how Bebe Cool, who is a very big influential stakeholder in Uganda’s music industry with unlimited access to the head of the state, has failed to communicate the challenges facing the industry to the president.

Mulondo argues that at this point in time, the nation doesn’t need the Bebe Cool lists, but rather meaningful engagement with influential people.

Both Mowzey Radio and Micheal Jackson are Dead, May their Souls Rest In Peace.The Difference.Micheal Jackson’s Family still earns from his Musical Works however Radio’s Family doesn’t, many fans are going to consume his Music in this period but the Family wont get a penny, why because there is no clear system to track the consumption, these among many other challenges is the reason as to why a team of industry stakeholders with serious intentions are pushing Government to also give priority to this Sector.Our sector if well streamlined is capable of: i) generating its own revenue and contributing to the National GDP ii) absorbing a considerable percentage of unemployed Youth among so many other benefits.Its at this point where Bebe Cool is action at times perturb me, why?! a very big influential Stakeholder with almost unlimited access to the President but he is busy making shallow Lists instead of Listing Industry challenges (pun intended) Who bewitch You?!