Bebe Cool to perform at the Guinness night Football in Nigeria

By Paul Waiswa

Gagamel CEO and singer Bebe Cool has flown to to Nigeria to participate in the Guinness night Football challenge.

The singer will not only entertain at the event but also participate, as he will display his footballing skills to his African fanatics.

The Guinness Night Football is a series of entertaining events played out in the dark and enhanced by colorful neon and lighting technology that turns the experience even more vibrant and memorable.

Bebe Cool will after the Guinness Night Football remain a Guinness influencer to Ugandans as he preaches Guinness gospel through his music.