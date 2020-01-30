Busoga Utd involved in an accident at Migera

By Julius Senyimba

Players from Jinja based Uganda Premier League side, Busoga United Football Club, were involved in an accident today morning.

The team was on their way back to the eastern part of the country from Arua where they lost 1-2 to home side Onduparaka Football club when their team bus lost control, swerved off the road and turned.

As they approached Migera a few minutes past 3:00am, the team bus driver tried to avoid hitting a Uganda People’s Defence Force truck that had earlier been involved in an accident according to the club’s official Facebook account.

“The trailer coming from Kampala nearly rammed onto our bus, but the driver pulled aside and fell by the roadside. Everyone is safe!”

Well, the side which does not need a miracle to play in the top flight next season needed every bit of it in those dark seconds and they are thankful to God just like the entire football fraternity.