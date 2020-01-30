Judith Babirye’s marriage was pegged by misfortune-Pastor Bugembe

By Joan Murungi

Pastor Wilson Bugembe and gospel singer Judith Babirye have always been inseparable friends. The two walked through the hardships of life together, and also fasted for better when things where never good at one point.

For this reason, Bugembe brands their togetherness true friendship and therefore calls upon the Woman MP for Buikwe district never to forget about their relationship and all that they passed through together.

Misfortune: Bugembe reveals that Judith Babirye’s marriage failed because of misfortune (Photo: Courtesy)

For their friendship they shared, a number of journalists have always interviewed him about the failed marriage of Babirye. This is something he has always never hesitated to talk about, calling upon his sister ( Babirye) to keep strong and also pray to the lord to pass her through all the challenges she is facing.

Recently in an interview, he revealed that Babirye’s relationship must have failed simply because it had so much misfortune.

“I think her marriage had so much misfortune. It was largely in the lime light and it also involved so much tears,” Bugembe said.