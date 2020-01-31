Housewife wins Sh10m in “Be fresh and win” campaign

By Paul Waiswa

PZ Cussons through its sole distributor, African Queen No.1 Distributor Limited have today held the final award ceremony of the “Be Fresh and Win” campaign’s Grand Prize winners at their offices in Namanve.

The 15-week promotion that was launched on 14th October 2019 has seen a total of 6,487 winners throughout the period until last week when the Grand Finale was held.

The grand prize winners took home the promotion’s top cash prize of Sh10m, Sh3m and a fully paid trip for two to Dubai.

The winners included Doreen Nabakooza (Grand winner, Sh10m), Kitego David (Sh3m), Mbabazi Irene and Ssali John who won a fully paid trip for two to Dubai each.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Manzi Ivan, the Head of Sales, Marketing and Customer Service at African Queen No.1 Distributor Limited noted that they have been able to interact with the consumers of the brand products and bring closer the luxurious touch of the brand.

“As a business, it is our mission to efficiently distribute quality products that delight our customers and deliver sustainable stakeholder value, hence our endless efforts to reward our consumers for making us the No.1 leading distributors of consumer goods through purchase of our products.” Manzi said, adding that, “through this Ushs 1 billion promotion, we have registered thousands of daily and weekly participants in the campaign and gone ahead to reward over 6,400 winners”

In her victory speech, the grand prize winner of Ushs 10 million, Doreen Nabakooza, a housewife based in Nansana said she had for long wanted to venture into business but lacked the capital.

An excited Nabakooba said that, “I still cannot believe it and do not know what to say to show my gratitude to PZ Cussons for putting up thing promotion,” remarking that, “I plan to use this money to start the business of my dreams so that I can support my family and meet their day-to-day needs”

“I encourage all Ugandans to start using PZ Cussons products because they have changed my life and empowered me economically,” she concluded.

Another winner, Kitego David, a primary school teacher at St. Catherine Day and Boarding school who won Ushs 3 million thanked PZ Cussons for easing his financial burden. He said that, “Considering the fact that it is the back to school season, I will use part of the money to pay fees and the balance to re-stock my small kiosk with more products.” David mentioned.

On receiving his dummy ticket, Mr. Ssali John, a transport coordinator at Entebbe International Airport said he came for the prize without expecting much as he says seeing is believing. He exclaimed that, “I have never flown in an airplane despite working at the airport!” adding that, “this trip to the world’s top tourist destinations has come as a great gift to me from PZ Cussons in this new decade and is a lifetime milestone I will treasure forever!”

Imperial Leather, for the past 15 weeks, has rewarded its customers with luxurious prizes such as daily & weekly cash prizes, trips to Ssese Island, fully paid trips to Dubai for two, hampers and airtime for their loyalty to their personal care brands

The draws of the promotion happened daily, weekly and monthly with customers sending the scratch codes found on the bought products to 8008 to stand a chance to be among the winners.