Roast and Rhyme returns with Reggae Ragga vibes edition

By Paul Waiswa

TO many revelers, every day is a weekend and with no doubt, every event that comes along the way leaves organizers in silent and deep happiness which is the reason behind the numerous events around town.

In March, many people will be putting on their outfits to witness the Roast and Ryme in its 12 edition.

According to Jaylor Birungi, the Swangz Avenue publicist, this “Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam” edition is aimed at unifying all reggae and ragga music fanatics together as they roast their favorite bites on a Sunday afternoon.

Roast and Rhyme now in its 12th edition is increasingly becoming popular among Ugandan party animals

Now in its 12th edition, Roast and Rhyme will have several other attractions like games for the children and their families, a free 2-liter Coca cola bottle for everyone who comes through with their own meat to roast among others.

Swangz Avenue organizes the event. Roast and Rhyme is a quarterly family day out event by the lakeside with a line-up of top Ugandan musicians and lots of meat to roast. According to Birungi, tickets are already out on sale and the early bird tickets go for 50k, while tickets at the gate will be sold at 70k.