Judith Heard fumes after being denied Thailand Visa

By Paul Waiswa

One thing is for sure – money doesn’t always guarantee you a visa. If in doubt, ask socialite and well-travelled model Judith Heard.

She has come out fuming after she was denied a visa, purportedly by the Thai Honorary Consulate of Uganda, Barbara Mulwana.

An angry Heard on Friday evening penned a scathing letter that singled out Mulwana’s perceived misconduct. Below is the excerpt.

Barbara Mulwana (Thai Honorary Consulate Uganda)

We need to expose this woman and also report her misconduct to Thailand authorities who gave her the mandate to issue visas to Ugandans going to Thailand.

This woman has turned the office of the Thai Honorary Consulate into her vendetta business. She is no longer issuing Visas on merit – She even bragged to her receptionist that if someone isn’t in my good book – No Visa! Today she denied everyone who applied for the Visa (15 People) just because they were going to a party in Thailand.

She then closed the office and said she would return on the 10th Feb 2020 – Indicating that if you need a visa to Thailand urgent, you won’t get it. Thailand is a holiday destination and Visas should be readily attainable, but our cold-hearted Ugandans are again disfranchising fellow Ugandans.

What’s wrong with ugandans? Someone gives you an office to serve people, and you abuse those powers like some Demi-god? You treat fellow Ugandans like there beneath you just because you have the mandate to issue visas? To make matters worse, I have it on good authority that she has also instructed the Kenyan Thai Consulate to denied any Ugandan who reapplies in Kenya.

So we’re supposed to travel on 14th Feb 2020, and we’re now looking for an alternative. We have also called the Thailand Authorities, and they advised that if you have a hotel + flight + 500 BHT per day, a visa shouldn’t be denied – So what reasons does she have?