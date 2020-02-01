Slick Stuart and Roja take Album listening party to London

By Paul Mayambala

They are two of a kind and they are going places. The latest news we hear is that the DJ duo of Slick Stuart and Roja are set to host their first Album Listening Party in London, United Kingdom (UK)

The party is slated for 8th February at Cyprus Gardens London from 8pm to 4am. The party will also feature a number of UK based DJs. The duo was in the UK last month at Royal Regency hotel and due to their growing fan base, they were requested to hold their album listening party there. The star DJs have a 15 track album which features a number of artistes