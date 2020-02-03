General Angina speaks out on Agricultural Land Conflicts

By Paul Mayambala

During his speech at the recently concluded Rwenzori Investment Expo at the Mountains Of The Moon University Fort Portal, Lt Gen Charles Angina (who serves as the Deputy Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation,) mentioned that the lack of land is a serious impediment to the agricultural growth in the country.

While speaking on behalf of Gen Salim Saleh, who was absent at the expo, Gen Charles Angina stated that the land inaccessibility challenge has been a serious impediment to long term investment in agriculture for both small holder farmers and large-scale farmers. And as such, encouraged Land owners to work together with the government in order to grow and harness the opportunities in Agri-business.

“In a bid to address this challenge, government seeks to work with the Uganda Land Owners Association to sensitize landowners about the opportunities for agribusiness development. The members from the association have been invited to a workshop and will make a presentation on their agribusiness proposals for land access. The on-going efforts towards the vision for transformation of the agriculture sector from subsistence farming to a productive, commercial, profitable, competitive and sustainable sector, as envisioned in the current agro-industrialization strategy require close and concerted collaboration and engagement of all stakeholders at national, local government and community level,” Angina stated during the Rwenzori Investment Expo.

Gen Angina advised land owners to welcome the proposal as a win-win concept for all parties in the land equation, but pertinently, as a solution for land use conflicts between land owners and land users.