Jackie Chandiru stirs excitement on social media

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Jackie Chandiru, who made a comeback last year, after years undergoing rehabilitation, only to relapse after a few weeks, has again surfaced. She shared her latest photos on her Facebook and Twitter account with the caption: “Best thing to hold onto in life is God’s Love.”

Chandiru last appeared in public in the last quarter of last year after scooping massive media attention – radio and television and newspaper interviews – and made a few stage performances. It was reported that she was out of the country receiving treatment and if her post is anything to go by, she must be set for a comeback.

Her fans were quick to shower her with praises, her vocal ability and her strength, but also asking her to get back into music fully.