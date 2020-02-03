Weasel tours his land as Radio’s memorial ceremony goes on

By Elizabeth Mbabazi



Indeed, life can be so meaningless after one passes on. When Weasel got to Kaggo, Radio’s final resting place,he immediately started going around touring and showing Jeff his land marks instead of spending a little bit of time talking to his late friend Radio in prayer.

Because of closeness between Radio and Weasel, we all thought Weasel was going to pack his bags and go to Kaggo after Radios death since the relationship between them was close, but he seems to have moved on.

Surprisingly, Weasel turned up late with his wife, daughter and brother Pallaso when everyone was planning on leaving after the most important parts of the function like mass to pray for Radio’s soul to continue resting in peace and walking around the late Radios tomb were done.











































