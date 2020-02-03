YouTube awards Chameleone for 100,000 subscribers milestone

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Jose Chameleone is the latest Ugandan artiste to be recognised by video sharing site YouTube and honoured with a plaque.

The Mateka singer notched 100,000 subscribers that qualified him for the silver plaque.

He could not hide his excitement when he took to social media to share the news. He wrote: “It is such a great honour from the Youtube Channel to be recognised for my hard work. I celebrate this achievement together with all my YouTube subscribers following me. Thank you. We achieved this together. Leone Island Music Empire.”

Chameleone’s account now joins the likes of comedienne Anne Kansiime, Radio and Weasel among others that have been honoured in the past.

YouTube awards content creators with plaques – silver, gold, diamond and custom – for milestones of 100,000, 1 million, 10 million and 50 million respectively.