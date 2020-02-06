Allen Kagina, Ofwono Opondo clash on social media

By Ahmad Muto

On Tuesday morning, journalist and political commentator, Chris Obore took to Twitter to praise the Chinese for building a hospital in 10 days and used it to call out UNRA for building a single road for 16 years. He also questioned the relationship between democracy and development.

“The Chinese have, in only 10 days, built a hospital that admits 1,000 patients. Uganda is still building a 40km Northern bypass since 2004: 16 years! A child born in 2004 has sat S4 & the road is still work in progress Who said democracy always means well for development?” he tweeted.

Government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo quoted the tweet and said it is embarrassing on UNRA’s part to take that long to finish a project.

“The #NorthernBypass being built by @UNRA_UG @UNRA_ED under the auspices of the @EUinUG. Really embarrassing.

Opondo’s response did not impress the UNRA Executive Director, Allen Kagina who questioned Opondo’s intention because she noticed he has taken to bashing UNRA a lot lately. And never seeks to find out the details, but depends on social media for facts.

Kagina tweeted: “Lately you have taken to bashing UNRA. Would it hurt to find out why there are delays? You might be surprised at what you find. Never believed that SM was the place to get facts, but then, who am I?”