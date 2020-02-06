Bobi Wine’s supporters split over Jamaica trip

By Ahmad Muto

Pictures of singer turned politician Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie surfaced on social media having a good time in Jamaica where he went to perform at the Rebel Salute reggae festival. It has irked some his supporters. According to them, it goes against the gospel he has been preaching to Ugandans of living in oppression.

A twitter user @ssebunyashaf shared a photo of the Kyadondo East member of parliament lounging by the pool side wearing a pair of shades and that of his wife in water. He captioned them: “Oppressed Ugandans’ enjoying life in Jamaica Mbu Bobi wine is fighting for oppressed Ugandans!”

While a section of his supporters did not subscribe to the argument that he needed time off, others were in favour of the idea.

One of those in support is media personality and USPA president Patrick Kanyomozi who argued that he does not see why Bobi is under attack for having a good time.

He tweeted: “But wait, so you people attacking Bobi Wine & Barbie for having a good time at the beach, did you want him to take every oppressed Ugandan with him to Jamaica? Or to bring Jamaica here?”