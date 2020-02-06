DJ Bushbaby back to Urban television

By Ahmad Muto

Veteran disk jockey Michael Owor, popularly known in entertainment circles as DJ Bushbaby, is back at his old work address, Urban Television. Owor managed the television station until about two years ago. Being a person who loves experimenting, this time round he has his mind on being part of a team developing an interactive media ecosystem, that goes beyond television and radio.

He explains that part of his task is to develop media products that will be consumed by the uptown audience, but also the downtown audience harmoniously.

The beauty is the things are brand based. “The attributes of the urban guys from Kololo and those from Kamwokya are more or less the same. One wears an original Gucci product and the one in Kamwokya perhaps wears Guccu. But they have the same aspirations.

I am aware of what happens on both sides of the divide, their conversation and the kind of content they consume,” he explains.

He adds that he now has to make sure that the content that goes on Vision Group television and radio stations suits the tastes and meets the quality standards, has the right people to execute and bring them to life.

“I am interested in story-telling,” he emphasises.