Sheebah, Kabuura, Flavia love triangle?

By Ahmad Muto

Social media on Wednesday morning woke up with media personality, Flavia Tumusiime in mind. This time not about her media career, but her marriage to sports pundit and media personality, Andrew Kabuura who is being accused of cheating. And that the ‘other woman’ is allegedly singer Sheebah Karungi because she once said Kabuura looks yummy. This is apparently premised on the reasoning that Flavia deleted all his pictures from her social media accounts.

What started as questions about why she is not wearing her wedding ring quickly escalated to a point of her trending at number one on Twitter. However, no recent photo of her without the ring has been shared.

Theories have since been shared though, some as hilarious as her probably being pregnant and so gained weight that the ring cannot fit anymore.

@digitaldidan tweeted: “Bloggers are mad nowadays. Now what is wrong with a Flavia not wearing the ring, especially when pregnant? Hands change in size so a ring has to be fitted again. One can decide to put it on once in a while too. Doesn’t mean Kabura has been dumped. SMH.”

While some ladies on the app expressed disappointment and worry that if even Flavia, who has her own career, a job and her own money can be cheated on what about them.

One Twitter user wrote: “If Flavia Tumusiime has been cheated on ate gwe Namaganda waabwe.”

This comes a months after they marked their first anniversary together.