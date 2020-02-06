Social media influencers gang up on Big Trill over retweets

By Ahmad Muto

Rapper Big Trill, whose song Parte after parte went global and sort of became an anthem towards the end of last year, is now being forced to wake up to the fact that its past its sell-by-date. The singer, who has been constantly asked by social media users to release a follow up song, is now a subject of trolling and he is aware.

On Monday, he tweeted that he was free and wanted to interact with his fans. “Today I am free so Imma try and reply to Everyone on here …negative energy ain’t welcome tho…,” he tweeted.

Shortly after, a twitter user @epaphroditus14 asked for a follow back. “Please could you follow me,” to which the rapper replied, “Only 500 RTs and ill follow you.”

This incensed social media influencers who felt disrespected on their turf. @Igniteivan laced his reply with an overload of sarcasm, asking Big Trill why he need 500 retweets to follow one of their own yet his tweets do not get close to 300 retweets. “Really. All the Grammys you have won since age 19. All the BET Awards, all the accolades and continental music awards you have kind Sir. You still do not get 300 RTs on your tweets but you want 500 to follow someone? Wow.”

Among other replies, the tones used were harsh with some wondering how his account is still not verified even after American rapper, Cardi B dancing to his song. Big Trill didn’t reply any of them.