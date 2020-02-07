Cricket Cranes off to Qatar

By Patricia Turyahebwa

The national cricket team was flagged off to Qatar and India for build up tours from February 9 to 26, 2020.

Cricket cranes will fly to Doha on Sunday February 9, Saphale, Mumbai, Chikhli, South Gujarat to play different matches before the team returns back home.

According to Davis Turinawe, the intention of the tour is to polish the skills of players as well as match sufficient exposure in preparation for the ICC World Cup challenge League B slated to be hosted in Uganda between July and August 2020.

“This is the second time the cricket cranes will be visiting Qatar and this tour gives our team an opportunity to improve on its current 35th place in the world rankings by fine tuning their abilities,” Turinawe said.

National Council of Sports assistant general secretary David Katende flagged off the team at Lugogo on Friday morning.

The tour was sponsored by India’s High Commission that issued visas for the contingent.