I am impressed with your work – Speaker tells Kenzo

By Ahmad Muto

Weeks after meeting the President, singer Eddy Kenzo was hosted by the speaker of parliament, Hon. Rebecca Kadaga on Monday where among issues they discussed was support for the music industry, most especially in branding for the overseas market.

He tweeted: “It has been a pleasure meeting the speaker of Ugandan parliament Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, as an artist, I addressed issues affecting the entertainment industry and requested for support from the Parliament especially when it comes to branding our own artists for international market.”

The speaker tweeted on her account that Kenzo’s efforts in the ghetto and uplifting the young dancers to the level of sharing stages with international acts is impressive. “@eddykenzoficial It was a pleasure interacting with you. I am impressed with the great work done in empowering the ghetto kids & putting them in the global limelight. I am in total agreement that gov’t should recognise musicians whose work has improved Uganda‘s image abroad,” she tweeted.