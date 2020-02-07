Muk Students cheat themselves over ignorance

By Ivan Kabuye

There is an African proverb that says when you want to hide something from an African, put it in the book. Students from the ivory tower failed to read a simple poster of a music concert and just got excited by the graphics and photos of musicians without assimilating the gist of the event.

Makerere University students last evening flocked Freedom Square, expecting a full blast performance from their favourite artists such as Rema Namakula, Navio and Sheebah Karungi, to have one live musical experience.

Students started shouting weewee a slogan showing disappointment. They expected songs such as Sili muyembe, Wankonakona, Nawulila.

After the concert closed at about 9:30 pm, students rioted.

They did not stop at ranting. They insulted Hamza Ssebunya’s wife and called out Kenzo’s name as Rema was performing on stage.

The concert that was organized under the theme “ Freedom’s sound track”, to mark the black history month. It featured music spanning three centuries reflecting the African American experience in the United States from slavery through the civil rights era to the present day.

Artists such as Rema Namakula, Sheebah Kalungi, Navio, Sauti Ya Soul and Janzi Band, together with students of Makerere performing arts, performed songs that African Americans used to sing during slavery, including Go Down Moses and Steal Away.