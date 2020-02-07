Sports minister flags off rugby team

By Silvano Kibuuka

Hamson Obua, the new minister of state for sports has hailed the rugby fraternity and told players that their sport is one of those President Yoweri Museveni takes at priority.

He was at Kyadondo Rugby Ground where he handed over the national flag to the team that travels to South America on Sunday for two series tournaments in Chile and Uruguay.

Minister Obua promised the rugby fraternity that in the nearest future when funds are availed, the sport is one of those earmarked to be given a government coffer of above sh1b (one billion) as opposed to the sh250m Uganda Rugby Union has been receiving annually.

He handed over the national flag to the team and was tested to the game by the players who conducted a line out throw for him to catch.

“I enjoy rugby even before becoming minister I used to watch some of the international games. I will make sure the President meets you as I am also surprised you have played in the world cup before. I thought it was only netball,” the minister said.

He challenged the players for this particular tournament where only Uganda and Zimbabwe are the only African countries that have qualified to saying they are like tall trees being targeted by wind or soldiers with big guns who become the first target.

“Participate and compete in order to succeed. If you do one then you won’t make it. And remember success comes when you are prepared and organized,” the minister noted.

Uganda is one of the 16 countries in the inaugural 2020 World Sevens Series Tournament and grouped with Italy, Germany and Paraguay.

The top two finishers in each group will qualify for the Hong Kong series which is the last qualifier for the 10 nations that are eligible to play in the World Series.