Uneducated riff raff spoilt music – GNL

By Ahmad Muto

Rapper GNL Zamba felt insulted after social media users turned mocking his protégé, rapper Bigtril into a hobby. The Lugaflow rapper made it known that this “disease” of an exaggerated sense of entitlement was planted by the artistes who came before them; less on education, market and business acumen.

He claims because of that they lacked confidence and therefore begged the public to patronize them. He said he knows Bigtril, worked with him and know he is a decent human being compared to the riff ruff out here.

“In our society where every citizen & worker thinks his opinion should be heard before that of the “Mugoma”. They are still stuck on the era of the uneducated stereotypical musician who lacks the confidence and market acumen and is expected to beg. This generation is different,” he ranted.

He accused Ugandan fans of overly wanting freebies and afterwards expecting to be thanked for receiving them and era he claims has ended.

“The Ugandan fan wants to get free music, free ticket, free tshirt and on top of that expect the artist to kneel at thank them at the concert that era & generation of artists that did that ends here. They do that to feed egos but inadvertently have also perpetuated a disease..,” he continued.