Winnie Byanyima stings Bebe Cool

By Ahmad Muto

Former politician, now UNAIDS Executive Director and Under Secretary General of the United Nations, Winne Byanyima has expressed disappointment at singer Bebe Cool’s political choice.

According to her, she likes Bebe Cool’s music and his charity work but they all stink because of politics, and in particular the camp he chose.

Bebe Cool down played Byanyima’s submission calling it “an attempt to be humorous.”

“I explained to her that not everyone can subscribe to the same political ideology and that someone had to stand up for the silent majority,” he said.

This went down on the sidelines of a Global Fund meeting were they lobbied for funds to be allocated towards awareness and prevention of Tuberculosis.

Top on Bebe Cool’s CV lately is TB ambassador and Zuena’s husband is number two on his list of achievements.