No jokes: Salvador blames journalists for ‘fight’ with Muhangi

By Ivan Kabuye

The famous Ugandan stand-up comedian Patrick Idringi commonly known by his stage name Salvador has come out to clear the air about allegations of his feud with fellow comedian Alex Muhangi of Comedy Files.

He blames journalists for fanning the bad blood with their malicious stories. He insists that due to the false stories, often written in bad faith, it is inevitable for the beef. Idringi, who celebrates his 10 year anniversary in the industry on Friday, 14, February says they have scaled above such pettiness.

Alex Muhangi and Salvador have been bickering in the past (Photo: file)

“ I am just in the same business with Muhangi, am not fighting him either, we both sell out despite our shows colliding on the same date “Salvador said.

Rumours started rooming after Salvador formed his own comedy show called Just “comedy “ at kingdom house Kampala which left many Ugandan comedy lovers wondering if the two were competing among themselves since their shows were colliding on the same dates.