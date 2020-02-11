Aziz Azion cries over recognition

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Aziz Azion is fuming. He has come out to rant that Eddy Kenzo does not recognize him as one of the people who held his hand and showed him light in the industry. Appearing on a national TV, he said that he is one of those core people who showed him the corners of the music industry in Uganda but Kenzo talks about Bobi Wine only. Aziz also claimed that Kenzo didn’t invite him in most of his concerts.

“I heard Kenzo talk about Bobi Wine as one of those people who helped him to his success. However, I was disappointed when he refused to recognize me yet I am the person who helped him most in all people because I helped and showed him to everyone and everywhere in the industry. He even did not invite me to his concerts and that was very bad. But I forgave him all in all. I no longer have anger over him…,” Aziz said.

But anyway, is it a must and an obligation for the celebrities to thank and to always mention those who held their hands?