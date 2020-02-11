Bebe Cool gifts manager, Producer with cool rides

By Paul Waiswa

Bebe Cool has proved once again that he is a man with a big and golden heart. On Sunday, the singer surprised two members of his team with car gifts. Bebe gifted his manager, Ronnie Mutabazi and producer Ronnie, the brain behind hit songs like Enyanda by Sheebah, Tatizo by Chameleone, most of Bebe’s songs that includes Nkuliyo, Wire wire and Semyekozo by Kenzo among others.

Bebe Cool’s producer Ronnie poses with his gift ride from Bebe Cool (Photo: Courtesy)

“This indicates that my success follows a lineage of contributors. It is a combination of efforts and once they keep on top of the chat this 2020, they should expect now land. We have no producers or managers driving personal cars. Majority always beg cars.so we need to change the attitude and show some respect and satisfaction”, said Bebe cool

Bebe handed over the cars at his house in Kiwatule before cameras saying that he would have done it silently but wanted to inspire other young people to work hard. “Hard work is rewarded. These two have been loyal and hardworking throughout the time they have been in Gagamel,” Bebe told journalists. Mutabazi got a Mercedes Benz while producer Ronnie was gifted with a Mark X.