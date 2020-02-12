DStv subscribers win millions in ” Sasanya Amajja” promo

By Ivan Kabuye

A section of lucky DStv subscribers in Uganda won big in the recently concluded “Sasanya Amajja” promotion.

Joan Semanda Kizza Public Relations and Communication Manager at Multichoice said the promo that started towards the end of 2019 was a huge success.

It was aimed at rewarding esteemed who were constant in their payments on the pay television platform.

Joan Ssemanda the Public Relations and Communication Manager at Multichoice hands over a hamper to one of the winners (Photo: Ivan Kabuye)

Over Sh100m was to be given back to various people in cash and scholastic materials. The give-away coincided with the 2020 First term opening.

Education is a key aspect in empowering the generations to come and as the adage goes, “when you educate the child, you educate the nation, “Colin Asimwe, Head of Marketing at Multichoice Uganda said.

Several winners have telling testimonies. One winner, David Eryatu said: “I am so glad that I won this shs500, 000 and the scholastic materials from Multichoice. It is a big boost,” he said.

Colin Asimwe, Head of Marketing at Multichoice Uganda revealed that they were strong on Educating the future generations (Photo: Ivan Kabuye)

He revealed that he wasn’t sure about seeing his daughter comfortably go back to school for A’ levels but with the boost, he became so certain. “I had hesitated to take her to a good school owing to the money at hand, but with this money, her dreams are answered. I hope she doesn’t disappoint,” he said.