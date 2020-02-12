Former Presidential candidate, Gen Biraro passes on

By Website writer

Former Farmers’ Party of Uganda presidential candidate Gen Benon Biraro has died in a Kampala Hospital.

Biraaro, who stood for Presidential elections in 2016 and impressed with his rhetoric and grasp of issues, died on Wednesday.

During the campaign trail, Biraro promised to improve the livelihood of Ugandans once elected into power by turning all upcoming towns into industrial hubs to create employment for millions of jobless youths. He also promised to avail tractors, set up coffee and juice factories in each sub county in Ibanda district to boost household income.

Biraaro also promised to improve education standards nationwide, through the introduction of national examinations in primary 4. He said it is absurd many pupils in primary seven and senior four can’t even read the bible correctly. More details to follow…