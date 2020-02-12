I will not step on any stage on Valentines Day – Big Eye

By Joan Murungi

While sharing his plans for valentine, singer Big eye told the Kampala sun that celebrating things like valentine have never crossed his mind.

Most of the times, he only notices that it has come to date when people have started booking him for shows on that day.

He however adds that the current political situation has stopped him from singing to the lovers.

“I have never been with my girlfriend on Valentine’s day. I am always performing. This time round, I won’t step on stage on valentine’s day. When people hit me with bottles on stage, I gave my performances a break, “the self-contained singer revealed.

During Spice Diana’s concert that took place in January, fans hit singer Bigeye with plastic bottles the moment he stepped on stage to entertain revelers.

This is something that annoyed Big eye as he broke down of stage, cried and asked fans to kill him if they don’t love him anymore.