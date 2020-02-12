Pastor Bugembe impressed by Bad Black’s “omwoyo we” video

By Simon Peter Tumwine.

Last Sunday at the MTN Arena, the congregation that came through for the ‘Tusinze album launch’ were treated to an energetic show with the spiritual vibes.

The event saw performances from top gospel artists in the city; Levixone, Pr Wilson Bugembe, Gabbie from Kigali, Afande Francis Kizza from Luzira prison who entertained them to a blast.

The event was an album launch of City Church that had a sister show which happened on Friday at Silver Springs hotel in Bugoloobi. By 5pm, people had already started flocking the event’s venue to experience the feeling. The youths mostly dominated the show.

Bad Black melted Pastor Bugembe’s heart with her rendition of his gospel song, Omwoyo we (Photo: Courtesy)

Bugembe revealed to the Kampala Sun on how excited he was after City Socialite; Bad Black sang to his song ‘Omwoyo’ and posted the visuals on her social media pages. “By the time I released my song, I was impressed by the comments people made and their reactions towards the song,” he remarked.

For the kind of status to Bad Black’s name, Bugembe said he was impressed to see that even the people they call sinners can turn back to God. He took to social media and wrote:

Bad Black; my sister. You made me smile when I saw this!, This ka song “Omwoyo we” has in a short while gone viral, Now on playlists of churches. And You doing it made my day! Btw I even have a new song “Katonda” hope you like it too ha! Anyways, just here to say Thank you, Bad Black, Bambi I was happy