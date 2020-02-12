Promoters aid Bobi Wine with more artistes following defections

By Bayan Nalubwama

City promoters Juma Balunywa, Kayemba Solo and Emma Sserugo have decided to run to Bobi Wine’s rescue with new artistes. This comes after the departure of prominent artistes like Eddy Kenzo, Ronald Mayinja and comedian Salvador who recently changed seats from the people power camp to the NRM.

Ziza Bafana, Prince Ali, Grace Khan, Sasha Brighton, Idah Muggo, Henry Mwanje and Melody are some of the paraded artistes that have been unveiled at Makutano junction inMutundwe by the mentioned promoters in support of Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine’s camp has been bolstered by a new crop of artistes following major departures (Photo: Bayan Nalubwama)

The unveiling also comes after a story published by Kampala Sun last week listing artistes that have abandoned Bobi Wine.

During the press briefing, Juma Balunywa revealed that their intention is to stop the biased information circulating that artistes left Bobi Wine.

“We want to clarify and stop the propaganda that is saying artistes are leaving Bobi Wine. We have also decided to show Bobi Wine that we are still with him.” He said

The new crop of artistes have been tasked to produce People Power songs (Photo: Bayan Nalubwama)

“As promoters, we mobilize crowds to attend events so we can fail to direct people in a certain direction.” He added

The same promoters have also mobilized artistes to produce people power project songs and their latest is Omuntu that has over nine artistes on it.

Sasha Brighton is among the artistes who will perform at a concert slated for next month (Photo: Bayan Nalubwama)

Balunywa also revealed that they have organized a concert on 13th March at cricket oval for the same cause.