Winnie Nwagi is cooler than Sheebah- Chozen Blood

By Joan Murungi

Singer Chozen blood’s closeness to Wine Nwagi is something that has drawn everyone one’s attention on social media. This comes after the two posted pictures and videos of themselves while together, acting like love birds.

When Chozen blood was asked about what he feels for the singer, he laughed at the question and instead praised Wine Nwagi for being a very beautiful woman every man can fall for.

Recently in an interview, Chozen blood also said that Wine Nwagi is the only woman he has comfortably worked with.

“I have worked with the likes of Sheebah but Wine Nwagi is a very cool person. Our relationship started from way back. It’s not just now. I wrote her Katono song and that is how we became friends,”Chozen blood revealed.