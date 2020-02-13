Cindy is a great performer- RudeBoy

By Paul Waiswa

Nigerian singer Rude Boy (Peter Okoye) who is in the country to perform on Valentine’s Day has singled out dancehall singer Cindy for praise.

He reckons that the ‘Boom party’ singer is at the top of her game it is no wonder some of her songs have crossed top billboard charts in Nigeria.

Cindy has been singled out for special praise by visiting Nigerian artiste Rude boy

Rude boy also singled out Mowzey Radio (RIP) and Bebe Cool for special mention among the talents. Cindy is determined to milk the endorsement. She took to social media to rub her credentials.

” It is always nice when other international artistes recognize you (me) .7th March we are at Lugogo cricket oval for the Boom party concert. Online offer of tickets at half price ends this Saturday and you can’t say I didn’t warn you.” Cindy posted on her Instagram handle.